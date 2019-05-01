Home

Betty Jean Nussbaum Obituary

Betty Jean Nussbaum

July 3, 1923-April 29, 2019

MUSCATINE-Betty Jean Nussbaum, 95, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A graveside service will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Greenwood Cemetery. Reverend Susan Bantz will officiate.

A celebration of life gathering will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Memorials may be made to Hospice Compassus. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Betty was born on July 3, 1923, in Muscatine, the daughter of Henry and Rose Marie Pasdach Heuer. She married Kenneth W. Nussbaum and they later divorced.

She was a car license clerk in the Muscatine County Treasurer's Department.

She is a member of the First Baptist Church and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 1565. She really enjoyed the outdoors, gardening, and BINGO.

Those left to honor her memory include one granddaughter, Kim Jones and husband, Chris, of Discovery Bay, California; and two great-grandchildren, Kailey and Haden.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Darrell W. Nussbaum; and siblings, Richard Heuer, Vivian Heuer, and Virginia Kallenberger.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 1, 2019
