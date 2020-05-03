Betty Jean Scherer
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Jean Scherer April 24, 1929- April 26, 2020 DAVENPORT-Betty Jean Scherer, 91, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020. A private service will held and burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Senior Star at Elmore Place. Online condolences may be left at www.rungemortuary.com. Betty was born April 24, 1929, to Harry and Helen Diedrich in DeKalb, Illinois, She married George Howard Scherer on October 7, 1950. They enjoyed 57 years of marriage before he passed away. Betty worked for 25 dedicated years at Bettendorf Middle School as the secretary; she also volunteered at Genesis, helping surgical patients. She enjoyed watching her granddaughters' sporting events and other activities. You could always find a murder mystery or romance novel in Betty's hands. She also loved to sit by the lake in Minnesota or on the beaches in Florida. Betty will be missed by her sons, Jim (Sue) Scherer, Jack (Lois) Scherer; daughter, Joy (Steve) Saladino; granddaughters, Shae Saladino, Stephanie (Nate) Becker, Sarah Saladino, Samantha (Jack) Urban, Shyanne Saladino, Rachael (Victor) Scherer Roche; great-grandchildren, Charlie, Orrin, Blake, Gunnar, Baby Roche; and brothers, Bob (Kay) Diedrich and David (Andrea) Diedrich. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
5633916202
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved