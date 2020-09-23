1/1
Betty Joan Wegener
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Betty Joan Wegener

November 8, 1930- September 22, 2020

WALCOTT-Romans 8: 1-2, 22-27 and 38-39 were fulfilled when Betty Joan Wegener, age 89, of Walcott, IA, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, IA. Masks are recommended, but not required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis VNA and Hospice or Calvary United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Betty was born on November 8, 1930 in Dixon, Iowa and grew up in Walcott. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1948 and from Cornell College in 1952, receiving a bachelor of arts degree in education. Betty married Dale R. Wegener on June 14, 1952 in Davenport, IA.

Betty taught Kindergarten in the Davenport School system for 26 years, retiring in 1993. She loved all of the kids she taught through the years. She was a charter member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Walcott, where she taught Sunday School. She was also a member of Walcott American Legion Auxiliary and DARSPA. Betty enjoyed shopping and traveling, especially with the Quad City Times Plus 60 Club. Most of all, Betty cherished spending time with her family and close friends.

Betty will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Melinda and Marty Wegener; sons, William, Peter and John (Ann) Wegener; and her sister, Lenore Shafer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her brother, Grover Schneckloth and sister, Mariann McRae.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 23, 2020
Betty was a very nice kind lady. Our children always enjoyed her as a teacher. We send our deepest sympathy to the family. May God give you comfort and strength in this time of sadness.
Jack & Georgine Schinckel
Teacher
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved