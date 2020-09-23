Betty Joan Wegener

November 8, 1930- September 22, 2020

WALCOTT-Romans 8: 1-2, 22-27 and 38-39 were fulfilled when Betty Joan Wegener, age 89, of Walcott, IA, passed from this life on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at home. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, IA. Masks are recommended, but not required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Genesis VNA and Hospice or Calvary United Methodist Church. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Betty was born on November 8, 1930 in Dixon, Iowa and grew up in Walcott. She graduated from Davenport High School in 1948 and from Cornell College in 1952, receiving a bachelor of arts degree in education. Betty married Dale R. Wegener on June 14, 1952 in Davenport, IA.

Betty taught Kindergarten in the Davenport School system for 26 years, retiring in 1993. She loved all of the kids she taught through the years. She was a charter member of Calvary United Methodist Church in Walcott, where she taught Sunday School. She was also a member of Walcott American Legion Auxiliary and DARSPA. Betty enjoyed shopping and traveling, especially with the Quad City Times Plus 60 Club. Most of all, Betty cherished spending time with her family and close friends.

Betty will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Melinda and Marty Wegener; sons, William, Peter and John (Ann) Wegener; and her sister, Lenore Shafer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dale; her brother, Grover Schneckloth and sister, Mariann McRae.