McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
Betty June Berkamper

Betty June Berkamper Obituary

Betty June Berkamper

July 15,2019

BETTENDORF-Betty June Berkamper, 97, of Bettendorf, passed away on July 15, 2019 at Bettendorf Health Care Center. Services will be held Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation being held from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A full obituary will appear in Sundays paper. Online condolences may be expressed while visiting Betty's obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com

Published in Quad-City Times on July 20, 2019
