Betty L. Stange

June 1, 1932-February 1, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Betty L. Stange, 86, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at St. Mary's Church, Moline with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Church, Seton Catholic School or Alleman High School.

Betty was born June 1, 1932 in Rock Island, the daughter of Ihler and Margo (Broderick) Nelson. She married Donald Stange on July 25, 1959 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on July 31, 2012.

Betty graduated from Rock Island High School in 1950. She retired as an executive secretary from Deere & Company in 1986 after 30 years of service.

Betty was an active member of St. Mary's Church where she volunteered at the rectory and assisted with fundraising. She was a long time member of the Altar and Rosary Society.

Survivors include her brother-in-law, Michael Stange, Davenport; nieces, Cynthia Jones Shearer, Moraga, CA and daughter, Christine (Tom) Camp, Debbie (Mark) Schwiebert, Rock Island, Susan (Kevin) Karlix, Davenport and children, Katie and Jeffrey; cousins, Sheila Lawson, Rock Island, Weldon "Spike" Bloom, Davenport, Valerie (Dr. Greg) Prickett, East Moline, John (Judy) Bloom, West Des Moines, Bill (Ruth) Bloom Sr., Le Claire and children, Patty and Bill II and Jeff (Therese) Bloom, Pleasant Valley.

