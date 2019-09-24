|
Betty Lou Streeter
February 18, 1935-September 23, 2019
EAST MOLINE-Betty Lou Streeter, 84, of East Moline, passed away Monday September 23, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 10:00AM Thursday September 26, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in East Moline. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM-7:00PM Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Van Hoe Funeral Home, Ltd., in East Moline, where, memorials in Betty's name may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church. Interment is at Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline.
Betty Lou was born February 18, 1935 in Fayette, IA, a daughter of Raymond and Beulah (Smith) Buhman. She married Donald Streeter on February 28, 1958 in Freistatt, MO. He passed away September 28, 1994.
Mrs. Streeter retired from Moline High School as a Library Aide after 28 years of service. She was a loving and devoted homemaker and grandmother to her grandkids and family. While enjoying sewing, gardening, and cooking; she was very devoted and supportive of St. John's Lutheran Church, where she was a longtime member.
Those left to honor her memory include four sons: Doug (Kelly) Streeter of Port Byron, Greg (Caroline) Streeter of Galva, Kevin Streeter of Lynn Center, and Galen Streeter (Nichole Karstens) of Mishawaka, IN; seven grandchildren: Luc (Amanda) Streeter of Cordova, Amanda (Jason) Flaugh of Coal Valley, Ben Martinez of East Moline, Alexandria Streeter (Ryne Parker) of Moline, Kyle Streeter of Galva, Lilly Streeter of Galva, and Madison Streeter of Hampton; a great-grandson: Noah Flaugh, a great-granddaughter: Leona Jo; sister: Mary (Whitey) Weyant of Center Point, IA; brother: Jim (Karen) Buhman of Ozark, MO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son: Jeff, grandson: Matt Streeter, and brother: Galen Buhman.
Memories of Betty Lou or condolences for the family may be shared online at: www.vanhoe.com