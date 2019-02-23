Betty Louise Harter November 4, 1926-February 15, 2019 MESQUITE, NV-Betty Louise Harter, 92, passed away on February 15, 2019 in Mesquite, NV in the home of her daughter and son-in-law. Betty was born on November 4, 1926 in Moline, IL to Carl Einar Johnson and Esther Anna Benson. She married R. Gale Harter on August 15, 1948, and enjoyed 67 years of marriage until his passing on October 19, 2015. She spent 88 years in the Moline, IL and Davenport, IA area. Betty was a hard worker, and was a Proof Operator for the Moline National Bank/First Midwest Bank for 39 years. She was such a good worker that she was the first woman allowed to work while expecting her daughter and showed. Although Betty enjoyed work, she loved being a mom and was very active in PTA and chaperoning at her children's school activities, and was a devout member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA. After her husband retired, she and Gale would travel all over the U.S. on bus trips. After so many years, they moved to Huntley, IL for a year, then after her husband's passing, she moved to Mesquite, NV. She was so happy when her son, Kent, and daughter-in-law, Julie, moved to Mesquite last year. She loved taking care of her grandson Matthew and all of her grandpuppies and grandkitties. She is survived by her daughter; Kaye (Steven) Hermie of Mesquite, NV, her son; Kent (Julie) Harter of Mesquite, NV, and her grandson; Matt Harter of Davenport, IA. She was preceded in death by her husband; Gale, her parents, her sister; Irene Kuehl, along with her brother-in-laws and sisters-in-law; Curtiss and Ellen Harter and Faye and Dick Lind. We are sure that they all had one heck of a party when Betty joined them once again! There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in the Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com.