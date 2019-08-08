Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty M. Kline


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty M. Kline Obituary

Betty M. Kline

August 6, 2019

DAVENPORT- Betty M. Kline, 92, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the Kahl Home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2 PM at Weerts Funeral Home, Jersey Ridge and Kimberly. Visitation will begin at 1 PM until time of service. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park following the service. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Genesis Hospice.

Betty was born in 1926 to Delbert and Bessie Olmsted in Davenport, Iowa. She was united in marriage to Leo F. Kline on February 14, 1943 in Kahoka, Missouri; he preceded her in death on March 28, 1997. Betty was a manager at Elliott Cleaners for many years. She was an active member at Christ United Methodist Church, Davenport; a member of the Women's Auxiliary Post #828; and the Rock Island Conservation Club. Betty enjoyed spending evenings around the campfire with a good Old Fashion in hand; and crocheting and knitting a wide variety of different projects for both family and local charities. She was an avid volunteer with many organizations around the Quad Cities; she loved holiday baking with her grandchildren, but above all else, she loved to be with her family.

Those left to honor Betty's memory are her children: Ralph (Regina D'alton) Kline, David (Andrea) Kline, Steven (Mary) Kline, Dena (Mark) Miller, Rhea (Brad) Grubbs; her son-in-law Dennis Nagel; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-five great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; daughter, Sally Nagel; granddaughter Michelle Nagel; brother, Ralph Olmsted; and sister Wilma Walters.

Online condolences may be made to Betty's family by visiting her obituary at www.weertsfh.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now