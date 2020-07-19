Betty M. Willimack
April 28, 1930-July 16, 2020
OXFORD JUNCTION-Betty M. Willimack, 90, of Oxford Junction passed away on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Wheatland Manor in Wheatland Iowa.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Dawson Funeral Services in Oxford Junction. A private family service will be held. The public is invited to attend the graveside service at Mayflower Cemetery in Oxford Junction at 4:00 p.m. on Monday, July 20. Masks must be worn properly and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Betty was born on April 28, 1930 near Oxford Junction, Iowa to Fred and Augusta (Carstensen) Pegorick. She graduated from the Oxford Junction High School. On December 11, 1948 she was united in marriage to Edwin Willimack at the Methodist Church in Oxford Junction. Betty not only kept her house and raised four children but also helped her husband on the farm. She was a member of the Oxford Junction Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed embroidering, needle point, baking for her family and word searches. For many years she helped with the Oxford Junction Scoop. She was a former charter member of 4H Happy Hustlers group out of Oxford Junction.
Those left to cherish her memories are her three children: Diane Willimack and her husband Steven Netcott from Alexandria, Virginia, Gary & Tamra Willimack of Oxford Junction, Dale & Janine Willlimack of Bettendorf, ten grandchildren Brent & Jessica Willimack, Jayson & Megan Willimack, Matthew & Amanda Willimack, Dolly Crandall, Mitch Willimack, Scott & Kassidy Willimack, Eric & Margaret Willimack, Dana & Kelly Myers, Dan & Brooke Paulsen, Kimberly & Tim Duhn, 20 great-grandchildren, a sister Dorothy & Marlyn Willey of Spragueville, a sister in law Wanda Pegorick and bonus family members Larry & Mindy Chapman and their children Brooke & Blake.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Edwin, daughter Jeanne, three brothers Harry, Johnnie & Freddie Pegorick.
Memorials may be directed to her family in her honor.
