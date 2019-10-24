Home

BENTLEY FUNERAL HOME - DURANT
1001 6th Street
Durant, IA 52747
(563) 785-6152
Betty Broders
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Durant, IL
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church
Durant, IL
Betty Marie Broders


1931 - 2019
Betty Marie Broders Obituary

Betty Marie Broders

March 25, 1931-October 20, 2019

STOCKTON-Betty Marie Broders, 88, of Stockton, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, in Nashville, TN.

A visitation and funeral service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Durant on Saturday, October 26. The visitation will begin at 9:30 AM and her funeral service will follow at 10:30 AM. Burial will take place in Durant Cemetery.

Memorials may be given in her memory to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church or to Abe's Garden Alzheimer's and Memory Care Center of Excellence in Nashville.

Betty was born in Eldridge on March 25, 1931, the daughter of Charles and Florence (Ketelsen) Oelerich.

Betty graduated from Davenport High School and she married Alvin H. Broders on February 23, 1952 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Davenport.

Betty and Alvin farmed the Broders family farm together for over 50 years. She also worked as a receptionist and bookkeeper for Dr. Carl Rowley and Dr. Eugene Collins. She was a member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church and the Durant Garden Club. Betty was also a member and past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, Purity Chapter, Wilton.

She enjoyed tending to her garden, her cats, and her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her three children, Laurie (Richard) Droll of Iowa City, Ed (Jennifer) Broders of Davenport, and Lynette Broders of Nashville; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Wilma Pittsenbarger of Eldridge, Ruth Fenchel of Tacoma, WA, and Nora Oelerich of Milwaukee, WI.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Lois LaMarche, her brothers, Ralph Oelerich and Melvin Oelerich, and her beloved husband, Alvin.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 24, 2019
