Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
563-391-1200
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Cunnick-Collins Mortuary - Davenport
1200 E. 39th St.
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:45 PM
Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery
Davenport, IA
View Map
Betty Pietzonka


1940 - 2019
Betty Pietzonka

January 18, 2019-October 25, 2019

DAVENPORT-Graveside services for Betty Pietzonka, 79, of Davenport, will be 1:45 pm on Wednesday at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery,Davenport. Family will greet friends on Wednesday from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm at Cunnick-Collins Mortuary, Davenport.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Betty passed away on Friday October 25, 2019 at her home in Davenport.

Betty Jane Goode was born on January 18, 1940 at her home in Davenport, the daughter of Melvin and Grace (Goff) Goode. She married Adolf Pietzonka on July 12, 1980 in Davenport. He preceded her in death on December 7, 2017. Betty worked as a custodian for the Davenport Community Schools from 1970-2002. She fought for, and won, equal rights and equal pay for the women in her department.

She is survived by her daughters; Kelley (Terry Young) Paasch of Davenport, Becky Fisher of Walcott, six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, brothers; Jim Goode and Wayne Goode, both of Davenport, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her son, Mike Paasch, two brothers; Richard Goode and Melvin Goode, and sister, Pat Broderson.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Oct. 29, 2019
