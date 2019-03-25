Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schultz Funeral Home
722 8th Street
DeWitt, IA 52742
(563) 659-5241
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:15 PM - 2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
DeWitt, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Summers


1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Betty Summers Obituary

Betty Summers

August 18, 1915-March 24, 2019

DEWITT-Mrs. Betty L. Summers, 103, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

She was born August 18, 1915, in Cascade to Nicholas and Clara (Greten) Kremer. Betty married Merle "Skeezix" Summers and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are children, Gayle, Robert and William; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

A Rosary will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt with visitation from 12:15 p.m. until the Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. Fr. Stephen Page will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now