Betty Summers

August 18, 1915-March 24, 2019

DEWITT-Mrs. Betty L. Summers, 103, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.

She was born August 18, 1915, in Cascade to Nicholas and Clara (Greten) Kremer. Betty married Merle "Skeezix" Summers and he preceded her in death.

Surviving are children, Gayle, Robert and William; grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

A Rosary will be held at 12 noon, Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, DeWitt with visitation from 12:15 p.m. until the Funeral Mass at 2:00 p.m. Fr. Stephen Page will officiate with burial in the church cemetery.

A complete obituary is at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.