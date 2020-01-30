|
Beverley "Bev" Jean (Mrs. Charles) Kleiber
August 13, 1927-January 27, 2020
DEWITT-Beverley "Bev" Jean (Mrs. Charles) Kleiber, 93, of DeWitt, Iowa, died Monday morning, January 27, 2020, at Westwing Place, DeWitt.
She was born August 13, 1927, in Moline, Illinois, to the late Earl W. and Gladys (Dietrich) Collison. Beverley graduated from Moline High School in 1945 and married Charles R. Kleiber June 15, 1946, in Moline. She worked for the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs in Pontiac and Rock Island, Illinois, for thirty-five years, retiring in 1989.
Bev had been an active member of both the Homewood and First Evangelical Free Churches of Moline. She was a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for ten years, a Master Gardener, a very accomplished seamstress and prolific quilt maker.
Surviving are her husband of 73 years, Charles; children and their spouses, Dr. Pamela and Roger Hill of rural Camanche, Iowa, and Charles Brian and Pamela Kleiber of Holland, Michigan; grandchildren, Lynette (Jeff) Colman of Springfield, Illinois, Kristin (Mark) Spear of Dallas, Texas, Julie (Lt. Col. Joseph) Ivory of Augusta, Georgia and Courtney Jean Kleiber of Austin, Texas; seven great-grandchildren; a brother and sister-in-law, Dwight and Janis Collison of Moline; numerous nephews and nieces.
The family will receive relatives and friends at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m, Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the funeral home. A service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday in the funeral home. Pastor Mike Rollings will officiate. Burial will be at Ottawa Avenue Cemetery in Ottawa, Illinois. Memorials may be made to the DeWitt Veteran's Memorial or the .
