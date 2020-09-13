Beverly A. Lensch

May 29, 1928-September 12, 2020

DAVENPORT-Graveside services for Beverly A. Lensch, 92, of Davenport, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Davenport Memorial Park Chapel.

Burial will immediately follow in the cemetery. There will be no public visitation. The family requests that masks are to worn for the consideration of others. Cunnick-Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Beverly Ann Butenschoen was born on May 29, 1928 in Seattle, WA, the daughter of Harry and Bertha (Syverson) Butenschoen. She married William D.

Lensch on June 4, 1955 in Davenport. He preceded her in death in April of 2012.

In her earlier years she worked at the former Davenport Bank & Trust as a teller and also in the loan department. She mostly enjoyed however

being a housewife, Mom, and Grandma. Her memberships included the Peace Church of Christ United in Bennett, IA where she was active for many years.

Surviving members of the family include – a Daughter: Karen (Kirk) Knickrehm of Davenport; and a Son: Gary (Lee Ann) Lensch of Franklin, TN; 2 Sisters: Eileen Butenschoen and Sylvia Plambeck both of Davenport; and 2 Grandchildren Aaron (Brittany) Lensch and Becky (Garrett) Wood.

She was preceded in death by her Parents; her Husband; a Son: Kevin; and a Sister: Loraine.

The family would like to express a special note of thanks to the staff of Genesis Hospice, especially Stephanie and Bri for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Peace Church of Christ United of Bennett, IA.

Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at Cunnick-Collins.com.