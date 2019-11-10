|
Beverly Ann Seghers
February 7, 1935-November 8, 2019
LONG GROVE-Beverly Ann Seghers, 84, of Long Grove, died Friday, November 8, 2019 at WestWing Place in DeWitt.
Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at St. Ann Catholic Church in Long Grove. Burial will be at St. Ann's Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13th and one hour prior to mass Thursday, all at St. Ann's. Memorials may be made to St. Ann Catholic Church or to the Quad City Animal Welfare Center.
Beverly was born February 7, 1935 in Davenport, the daughter of Victor Herman and Sarah Elizabeth (VanDeVentor) Creedon. She was married and had five children with her former husband. Beverly's professional career began at Gordan-Van Tine and included various positions at Petersen Harned Von Maur. She retired from Wells Fargo Bank in 2003.
She was a member of St. Ann Catholic Church and was actively involved with North Scott PTA, Scott County Pork Producers, Scott County Cattle Producers, St. Ann's Guild, and Daughters of Isabella. Beverly loved all animals, including her beloved cats. She enjoyed Broadway musicals and hockey, especially when her grandsons were playing. She dearly cherished her time with her grandchildren.
Those left to honor her memory include her children, Mark Seghers of Long Grove, Monica (Stan) Seghers Hayes of San Francisco, California, Brian (Dina) Seghers of Buffalo, and Craig (Theresa) Seghers of Long Grove; grandchildren, Brittany, Garrett, Blaise, and Westen; great-grandchildren, Alie, Logan, Gunner, and Gabby; a sister, Shirley Felkner of Fort Meyers, Florida; and a dear friend, Nick Maruth of Davenport.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a daughter, Victoria.
Online condolences may be made to Beverly's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.