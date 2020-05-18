Beverly Delores Lobdell November 14, 1933- May 18, 2020 BLUE GRASS-Beverly Delores Lobdell, 86, of Blue Grass, passed away at Davenport Lutheran Home, Saturday, May 16, 2020. Private graveside services will be Monday, May 18, 2020 in Blue Grass Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com She was born in Wapello, Iowa on November 14, 1933, to Cloyce and Mildred (Stratton) Houseal. Beverly married Tom Zuber in 1950, they had four children together. She later married Duane Lobdell on February 18, 1984, sharing more than 30 years together. They were members of New Life Baptist Church, where they enjoyed fellowship and volunteering with their church family. Bev's hobbies included reading, sewing and crocheting. She participated in league bowling, and was a member of TOPS for 20 years. As a young mother, her artistic talents were showcased at Christmastime, dressing windows and gift wrapping at Petersen, Harned, Von Maur, which led to a spot on the Pat Sundeen Show to demonstrate her extraordinary fancy ribbon bows. Beverly was a homemaker who enjoyed making yummy desserts when she knew dinner would be frowned upon by her children. When there were cream puffs for dessert, you knew you were going to have to choke down something awful like sauerkraut! After all the kids were in school, Bev worked in the J.B. Young Jr. High cafeteria and later was bookkeeper at Zuber Lumber and Buffalo Savings Bank. After moving to the DLH, Bev entertained the staff with her wit and charming ways. Her family is thankful for their love for her! Beverly was preceded in death by her oldest son, Michael Zuber and husband, Duane. She leaves wonderful memories with her children, Dr. Kevin (Diane) Zuber, Dr. Dennis (Sue) Zuber, Bethanee Zuber, Doug (Sue) Lobdell, Brenda (Rick) Lick, Terri (Kevin) Bender; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Durant; many nieces,nephews and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on May 18, 2020.