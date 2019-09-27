|
Beverly G. McKinley
January 30, 1937-September 25, 2019
DAVENPORT-Beverly G. McKinley, 82, formerly of Davenport, passed away Wednesday September 25, 2019 at Lutheran Living, Muscatine.
Services will be 10:00am Saturday at Wheelan Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 9:00am to service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be left to Lutheran Living, Muscatine.
Beverly was born on January 30, 1937 in Davenport, the daughter of Ralph and Lucille (Sieh) Borchers. She married Donald W. McKinley on April 4, 1954 in Davenport.
Mrs. McKinley had been employed at the Kahl Home as the kitchen manager before her retirement. Previously she had been the owner of the Dairy Queen in Buffalo, worked in the cafeteria at Williams Middle School and the meat counter at Eagles Grocery Store on Kimberly Road.
She loved spending time with her family, bowling and golfing.
Survivors include her children, Vickie (Dan) Borich, Urbandale, IA, Michael (Renee) McKinley, Pensacola, FL., Terry (Liz) McKinley, Lansing, IA., Kevin (Rose) McKinley, Pensacola, FL.; 14 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; aunt, Betty Reid, Albuquerque, NM and brother in law, Dick (Jeanne) McKinley, Grand Ledge, MI.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Lucille; husband, Donald and son, Randy.
Special thanks to Val and all the nurses at the Lutheran Living.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.