Beverly J. Rathburn January 5, 1949-June 9, 2019 FORT MYERS, FL-Beverly J. Rathburn, age 70, went to be with the Lord on June 9, 2019 at the Hope Hospice House in Fort Myers, Florida after a two and a half year battle with ovarian cancer. She was born in Pomona, California on January 5, 1949 to Lewis and Evelyn (Zans) Avants. Bev loved people and people loved her. She moved from Southern California to Davenport, Iowa in 1974 where she built a very successful Princess House business. She earned the title of "Queen B" and after forty years of nurturing, mentoring, and encouraging so many people, she retired. Her and Rick moved into their mutually loved Verandah Community in Fort Myers, Florida. It took no time for her to submerge herself and become involved in the gourmet lunch club, multiple book clubs, card club, events coordinator of the social club, and what she was most proud of was her latest effort. It was the Verandah Fashion Show which she'd hoped would turn into an annual event. Bev enjoyed traveling and cherished all the time spent with family and friends- especially her "posse." Left to honor Bev and remember her love, kindness, incredible strength, and indescribable positive attitude is her loving husband of 32 years, Rick, daughters Michelle (Mike) Sears of Selinsgrove, Pennsylvania, Stephanie (Perry) Schatz of Elkhorn, Nebraska; sisters Sylvia Manning of Chino, California, and Barbara Elders of Hutto, Texas; half sister Lavada (Lin) Jones of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and sister-in-law Pamela (Bruce) White of Tucson, Arizona. She is further survived by and so proud of her grandchildren Logan Sears, McKenna Sears, Maxx Schatz, and Jakk Schatz and appreciated by nieces and nephews. Her example of living was an inspiration to us all, her glass was always half full. Just days before she passed, she shared, "Life is a series of changes and what you do with the changes is what counts." A celebration of Bev's life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 2:00 at the Verandah Club, 12201 River Village Way, Fort Myers, Florida.