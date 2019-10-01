|
Beverly J. Ulam
July 3, 1930-September 30, 2019
ROCK ISLAND-Beverly J. Ulam, 89, of Rock Island, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial is at the National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Visitation is 4 to 7 pm. today at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the .
The former Beverly J. Parkin was born on July 3, 1930 in Rock Island, a daughter of Lawton and Mildred Draese Parkin. She married Arthur J. Ulam on Nov. 10, 1951 at First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. They had one son, Lee Ulam of Green Bay, Wis. Arthur died June 26, 2009.
She had worked at Austin Buick GMC (formerly Bob Maloney Buick) for 40 years, serving as the business's office manager.
Beverly was a member of First Lutheran Church, Rock Island. She loved shopping, dining out, and eating chocolate. Bev enjoyed spending her retirement with her grandchildren (and spouses), Jenifer Ulam (Thao) Tran, Bettendorf and David (Jennifer) Ulam, Geneseo; great grandchildren, Lauren Tran, and Zander and Braden Ulam. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Eloise Parkin; and daughter-in-law, Patricia Ulam.
Online condolences may be left at wheelanpressly.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019