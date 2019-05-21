Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Lensch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Lensch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beverly Lensch Obituary

Beverly Lensch

September 18, 1937-May 20, 2019

DAVENPORT-Beverly A. Lensch, 81, of Davenport, formerly of Walcott, died Monday, May 20, 2019 at The Fountains. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 22nd at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Beverly was born September 18, 1937 at home in Muscatine County, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Norma (Illian) Geurink. On September 22, 1956 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Davenport, she married Myron Lensch. Beverly worked in customer service for Von Maur for 20 years. She was a member of PEO, Questers, and a 25-year member of the Walcott American Legion Auxiliary.

Beverly was an avid sports fan, always looking forward to watching a ballgame. She enjoyed traveling. Beverly cherished her time spent watching her grandchildren's sporting events, and making pancakes every morning after overnight stays. She made a scrapbook for each one of her grandchildren.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Myron; children, Michelle (Don) Schaeffer of Davenport, Lee Lensch of DeWitt, and Melanie (Marty) Richardson of Ankeny; grandchildren, Brook, Caitlin (Scott), Kelsey, Courtney, Amanda (Will), Drew (Hannah), Jake (Meg), Ben, and Erin (Alex); great-grandchildren, Landon, Carson, and Grace; brother, Don (Cindy) Geurink of East Moline; and a sister-in-law, Cheri Geurink of Stockton.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Kenneth Geurink.

Beverly's family would like to extend a special thank you to Genesis Hospice and the Cascade staff at The Fountains for their love and care.

Online condolences may be made to Beverly's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now