Lahey Funeral Home
105 W Maple St
Maquoketa, IA 52060
563-652-2453
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Maquoketa, IA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Maquoketa, IA
Beverly Roeder


1930 - 2019
Beverly Roeder

July 7, 1930-September 25, 2019

MAQUOKETA-Beverly Roeder, age 89, passed away at the Maquoketa Care Center on Wednesday, September 25. Beverly was born on July 7, 1930 in Clinton, Iowa, the daughter of Ellsworth and Leona (Maher) Schlemmer. She was raised in Preston, IA, graduated from Preston High School in 1948, and briefly attended Coe College.

Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, October 5 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Maquoketa with a visitation at Sacred Heart from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. before the service. Burial will be held at the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Maquoketa.

As a young woman, Beverly worked in Maquoketa at the Jackson State Bank, Ehlinger Insurance, and in the office of Dr. Franklin Swift. On September 29, 1962, she married Dr. Donald Roeder, a dentist with a practice in Maquoketa, the town they called home for the rest of their lives. She was active in Sacred Heart Catholic Church as a member of the Rosary Society and past secretary of the School Board and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Beverly is survived by her three children: Phillip (Mary Tabor) of Des Moines, IA; Corey (Penny) of Rochester, MN; and Megan Altman (John) of Woodbury, MN. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Oliver of New York City; Hannah of New York City; Samuel of Washington, DC; and Otto of Woodbury, MN.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested for Sacred Heart School.

Online memorials may be left for the family at www.laheys.com

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 28, 2019
