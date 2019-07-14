Bill E Lavell

August 25 , 1945-May 31, 2019

ROCK HILL, SC-Bill Lavell passed away Friday , May 31st in Rock Hill, SC . Bill was born August 25th , 1945 in Williamstown , MO , the only child of Ernest and Nannie Edna (Sullivan) Lavell. A graduate of Williamstown High School, he attended Northeast Missouri State Teachers College.

A highly decorated war veteran for serving in the Vietnam War 1969-1970 , he was awarded 2 Bronze Star Medals.

He retired after 32 years' service from John Deere in Moline, Il , he lived in the Quad City area during that time.

Bill enjoyed outside activities such as cycling , running, skiing, and growing beautiful plants and flowers in his yard . He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan and was known as the most knowledgeable baseball person among his baseball friends.

A Celebration of Life service was held June 22nd at Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens in Belmont, NC., where friends and family gathered to remember him. Flowers were from local Carolina farms , 73 white balloons were released and music was played by an acoustic guitarist.

Survivors include his son William Lavell and grandson Matthew.

Bill also leaves behind his best friend Janice Scott and his dog Foxy who was his companion of 14 years.

Donations can be made in memory to the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) www.dav.org