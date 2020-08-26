Bill Hausch

DAVENPORT- A celebration of Bill Hausch, 78, of Davenport, will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 1 until 3p.m. at the Tanglewood Hills Pavilion, 4250 Middle Rd, Bettendorf. The family will have a private memorial Mass at St. John Vianney, Bettendorf and Bill will be laid to rest in Wisconsin. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Herma Heart Institute at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Bill died peacefully, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

William Donald Hausch was born June 10, 1942 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, a son of Henry and Bernice (Hargadon) Hausch. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 1968. Bill served in the Army Reserves and the National Guard. He was united in marriage to Kay Healy June 25, 1966 at Christ King Catholic Church, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Bill retired from John Deere as Sales Manager of the East Moline Foundry in 2007.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family. He was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Cubs. He was a member of St. John Vianney Parish and their Men's Fellowship Group as well as the Hy-Vee Breakfast Club.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Kay; children: Stephanie (Cort) Hartmann, Michael (Ashley) Hausch, David (Jennifer) Hausch, and Beth Hausch; grandchildren: Jessica Muehlher, Jacob Hausch, Benjamin Hausch, Delaney Hausch, Grace Davis, Alexandra Rudolph, Katherine Rudolph and Jack Hartmann, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters: Nancy Kruschke, Patricia Wegmann, and Kathy Allen.

The Hausch family would like to thank all of the caregivers through the years for their loving and compassionate care they gave to Bill.

