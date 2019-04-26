Bill R. Heisel Jr.

January 17, 1950-April 23, 2019

DAVENPORT-Bill R. Heisel, Jr., 69, of Davenport, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at Select Specialty Hospital, Davenport.

Funeral services will be 10:00am, Monday, April 29, 2019 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 1-3pm Sunday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

Bill was born January 17, 1950 in Colorado Springs, CO, the son of Bill Sr. and Colleen (Joergens) Heisel. He married Adrienne "Anne" Ball on July 23, 2012 in Rock Island.

Bill worked at the former Davel Communications in Cedar Rapids.

Bill was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and very talented making stained glass. Bill enjoyed cooking and was known for his special ability to spice up a dish.

Survivors include his wife, Anne; children, Sarah (Brandon) Kline, Hampton, IL and J.P. Harlow, East Moline; grandchildren, Lola, Roman and Harper and sister, Victoria Hamilton-Wales. He was preceded in death by his sister, Kathy Heisel.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com