Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home & Crematory
3940 Division St
Burlington, IA 52601
(319) 752-2828
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church in Bettendorf
3593 Middle Road
Bettendorf, IA
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church in Bettendorf
3593 Middle Road
Bettendorf, IA
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
Aspen Grove Cemetery
Billy Ghrist


1933 - 2019
Billy Ghrist Obituary

Billy Ghrist

October 13, 1933-November 23, 2019

MOLINE-Bill Ghrist, 86, of Moline, went home to be with the Lord at 8:10 AM Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Rosewood Care Center of Moline.

Born October 13, 1933, in Arditta, MO, he was the son of William P. and Velvie M. Lawing Ghrist. On July 30, 1956, he married Doris Mae Gallagher at the Walnut Street Baptist Church in Burlington. They were blessed with 50 wonderful years of marriage.

He was employed with the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant for nine years, The Quad City Times for 10 years, John Deere for 10 years, retiring from the Veteran's Clinic in Bettendorf.

He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during the Korean War from May 1, 1953 until May 1, 1955.

Bill was of Baptist faith and a member of First Baptist Church in Bettendorf. He was a member of Bible Study Fellowship. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, spending time with his grandkids, picnics, outings, watching movies, and watching football. His favorite team was the 49ers. Bill was kind, sensitive, compassionate, and mild mannered. He was a true gentlemen.

Survivors include his daughter, Debra; three grandchildren, John, Terry, and Lisa Abdul-Masih; two brothers, Don (Suneva) Ghrist, and Bob (Robin) Ghrist; and sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, several nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife and love, his son, Tony E. Ghrist, his parents, one brother, Charlie Ghrist, and one sister, Violet Sattler.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM Monday, December 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Bettendorf (3593 Middle Road, Bettendorf, IA 52722).

The funeral service for Mr. Ghrist will be 11:00 AM Monday, December 2, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Bettendorf. The graveside committal for Mr. Ghrist will be 3:00 PM Monday, December 2, 2019, at Aspen Grove Cemetery. Military honors will be rendered.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.

Prugh~Thielen Funeral Home in Burlington, IA is in care of the arrangements.

Published in Quad-City Times on Nov. 27, 2019
