Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
563-355-4433
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Weerts Funeral Home
3625 Jersey Ridge Rd
Davenport, IA 52807
View Map

Billy Lee Soltau


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Billy Lee Soltau Obituary

Billy Lee Soltau

June 8, 1934-February, 29, 2020

DAVENPORT-Billy Lee Soltau, 85, of Davenport, Iowa passed away peacefully at Clarissa C. Cook on February, 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 12:00 pm. at Weerts Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00-12:00. Burial will follow at Davenport Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to American Cancer Association, St. Mark's Lutheran Church or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weertsfh.com

Bill was born on June 8, 1934 in Tama, Iowa. He grew up in Davenport, Iowa attending local schools and graduated from Davenport High School in 1953. He was a high jump state champion and part of the Basketball State Championship Team two years straight. He was an Army Korean War Veteran. Bill became a journeyman carpenter which led him to his career at Rock Island Arsenal, he retired in 1986. His arsenal tenure included three trips to Vietnam supporting artillery development.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf and woodworking. His excellent woodworking craftsmanship included making furniture from a variety of hardwoods. He was an avid sports and golf fan and enjoyed listening to jazz music. Bill and Donna are longtime members of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Davenport, IA. Bill was very talented. He could fix most anything. He was always there to help friends, neighbors and especially family. Bill will be greatly missed and held in our hearts forever.

Bill married his high school sweetheart, Donna Goettsch on June 13, 1954.

He is survived by two sons, Gary (Mary Fosdyck) and Ricky (Diane) Soltau; two grandchildren, Mitch Soltau and Elizabeth (Drew) Taylor. They have two great grandchildren, Theodore and Callahan Taylor.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ernie and Huetta; and a brother, Lyle

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Billy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -