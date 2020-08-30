1/1
Dr. B.N. Nagendra
1939 - 2020
Dr. B.N. Nagendra

August 18, 1939-August 11, 2020

On Tuesday, August 11, longtime Quad-City pediatrician Dr. B.N. Nagendra passed away at the age of 80. Dr. Nagendra was born on August 18, 1939, in Chitradurga, India. He grew up in Nanjangud in the southern state of Karnataka. After graduating from Kasturba Medical School in Manipal, India in 1963, he immigrated to the United States. He completed training in Pediatrics in Toledo, Ohio. He married K.S. Annapurna on February 20, 1969. In 1974, he moved to the Quad Cities and was a practicing pediatrician until his retirement in December 2014. Dr. Nagendra helped thousands of children and (grandchildren) during his career and was loved by his patients and colleagues. He is survived by his wife Annapurna Nagendra, Palatine, Illinois, Sanjai and Deepa Nagendra, Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Suma and Anant Karandikar, Palatine, Illinois, Sunita and David Chickering, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and seven grandchildren. Memorials may be made to the Genesis Health Services Foundation or a charity of your choice.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
