Bo "Bo J" Spates

July 28, 1961-June 9, 2019

ROCK ISLAND-Bo Jeffrey "Bo J" Spates, 57, of Rock Island, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home on Sunday, June 9, 2019.

Funeral services will be 10 am on Friday at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the family.

Bo was born July 28, 1961 in Rock Island, a son of Charles W. and C. June Davis Spates. He graduated from Rockridge High School. Bo began his much loved career in radio at the age of 17. He was a radio host at WLLR and had also worked for several other Quad City area radio stations. Bo had also owned the former Putters Sports Bar in Milan.

He had a passion for playing golf and was a member of the Pinnacle Country Club, Milan. He was also an Iowa Hawkeye fan. Bo supported many charity events and was particularly fond of Gilda's Club and . He was most proud of his daughter, Charly and was happy to share her accomplishments and express his love for her.

Survivors include his daughter, Charly Heber-Spates, Rock Island; mother, June Spates, Rock Island; brother, Tim (Beverly) Spates, North Port, Florida; sister, Marsha Spates; nephews, Derrick Simmons and Zachary Spates; and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; and sister, Sandy Bercume.

