Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
302 3rd Ave S
Clinton, IA 52732
563-242-0252
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Snell-Zornig Funeral Home
302 3rd Ave S
Clinton, IA 52732
Bob R. Seymour Jr.

Bob R. Seymour Jr. Obituary

Bob R. Seymour Jr.

April 24, 1986-December 18, 2019

DAVENPORT-Bob R. Seymour, Jr., 33, of Davenport, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home in Davenport.

Services will be 4:00pm, Monday, December 23, 2019 with a visitation to follow until 8:00pm at the CLINTON CHAPEL Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory. Following the services his body will be cremated and his cremains will be scattered in Alaska. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting his obituary at www.snellzornig.com

Bob Robert Seymour, Jr., was born on April 24, 1986 in Anchorage, Alaska, the son of Bob R. and Grace (Cleveland) Seymour, Sr. He was a 2006 graduate of Lincoln High School.

Bob was currently working at John Deere in Moline. He enjoyed going to live music and shows, writing poetry, being social, and loved all music.

Bob is survived by his siblings: Anthony (Analin) Barker of Crestview, Florida, Sean Seymour of Camanche, DeeDee Seymour of Davenport, Iowa; his nephew: Caleb Eldrenkamp; his nieces: Casey Eldrenkamp and Aubrey Barker; and his dear friend: Heather Molyneux of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the family.

Published in Quad-City Times on Dec. 23, 2019
