Bobby (Robert) D. Crandall

June 20, 1928-February 6, 2019

DAVENPORT-Private family graveside services for Bobby (Robert) Dean Crandall, 90, of Davenport, will be at a later date, at the Rock Island National Cemetery, Rock Island.

Cunnick - Collins Mortuary and Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Dean passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Dean Crandall was born on June 20, 1928 in Polo, MO, the son of Theo and Grace (Swale) Crandall. He married Norma Miller on June 20, 1951 in West Union, IA. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Yeoman during Worldwar II. He worked in sales for Nabisco for 31 years, retiring in 1988.

He enjoyed golf, painting watercolor landscapes and spending time with his family. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Those left to honor his memory are his wife, Norma, of Davenport, daughter; Rebecca (Mike) Danner of Davenport, son; Jeffrey (Sheila) Crandall of Davenport, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, five brothers and one sister.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers.

Remembrances and condolences may be made to the family at www.cunnick-collins.com.