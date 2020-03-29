Home

POWERED BY

Services
McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home
644 River Dr
Bettendorf, IA 52722
563-355-1751
Resources
More Obituaries for Bobby Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bobby J. "Bob" Walker


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bobby J. "Bob" Walker Obituary

Bobby J. "Bob" Walker

June 4, 1938-March 27, 2020

BETTENDORF-Bobby J. "Bob" Walker, 81, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Iowa Masonic Health Facility in Bettendorf.

Private family services will be held at McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf. A service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials may be made to the Iowa Masonic Health Facility or to Genesis Hospice.

He was born in Rock Island, Illinois on June 4, 1938, the son of Charles and Ruth (Guthrie) Walker. On February 17, 1973, he was united in marriage to Theresa L. Wulf in Rock Island.

Bob was an entrepreneur in many types of business ventures for over 40 years. He also worked and retired from International Harvester in Rock Island where he had worked for ten years. He was a member of the former Tipton Moose Lodge in Tipton, Iowa.

An adventurous person who enjoyed a variety of interests, Bob especially loved flying his own airplane, participating in Taekwondo and making people laugh.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Theresa; his daughters, Vickie (Ray) Skelton of East Moline, Illinois, Kelly (John) Allgaier in Minnesota, Terri (Kevin) Allinger in Minnesota, Sheila (Mike) Culver of Cedar Rapids, Iowa and Stephanie (Billy) Anson of Matherville, Illinois; his sons, Mark Walker of East Moline and Eric (Jonna) Walker of Belleville, Illinois; thirteen grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be expressed to the family by viewing his obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Published in Quad-City Times on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bobby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -