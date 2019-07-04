|
|
Bonne Lorenzen
July 2, 2019
DAVENPORT-Bonne Lorenzen, 78, a resident of Davenport, Iowa died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa following a brief illness. A service to celebrate her life will be held on Saturday, July 20th at 12:00 P.M. at Asbury United Methodist Church in Bettendorf. The complete obituary will be published the week prior to the service. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Quad-City Times on July 4, 2019