Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church
Davenport, IA
Bonnie J. Bearbower


1937 - 2020
Bonnie J. Bearbower Obituary

Bonnie J. Bearbower

February 1, 1937-January 19, 2020

DAVENPORT-Bonnie J. Bearbower, 82, a resident of Davenport, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme Street in Davenport.

Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Davenport. Burial will be at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at church. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Church. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Bonnie was born February 1, 1937 in Davenport, the daughter of Joseph and Elma (Endorf) Micklewright. She graduated high school from The Villa in Rock Island. On February 7, 1959 at Holy Family Catholic Church she married Philip Bearbower.

When not staying home, caring for her family, Bonnie enjoyed volunteering for many organizations, including Café on the Vine. She was a caretaker for the elderly. Bonnie was devout in her faith and a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Phil; daughters, Lorri Bearbower of Laguna Hills, California, and Beth Bearbower of Davenport; grandchildren, Caitlin, Samara, Zane, and Justin; siblings, Myrna Brehmer, Dan Micklewright, Roberta "Bert" Geheren, Celine Quigley, and Dottie (Skip) Wiese; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Loren, Joe Jr., Jerrold, and Carol Ann.

Online condolences may be made to Bonnie's family by viewing her obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Quad-City Times from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020
