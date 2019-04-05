Bonnie J. Jeffries

March 21, 1951-April 3, 2019

BLUE GRASS-Bonnie J. Jeffries, 68, of Blue Grass, IA, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at her home. She has now joined her husband Michael.

Bonnie J. Jeffries was born March 21, 1951 to Marie and Paul Buhle in Moline, IL.

Bonnie married Michael J. Jeffries on March 18, 1977 in Kansas City, MO. He preceded her in death on June 14, 2009.

Bonnie was a longtime member of the Blue Grass Community Club. She enjoyed music, traveling, fishing, reading and spending time with her friends and her yorkies. After retiring, Bonnie and her husband, Mike, enjoyed traveling the world.

In accordance with her wishes, there will not be a visitation or service. In lieu of memorials, Bonnie requests you perform an act of kindness for someone.

Bonnie is survived and lovingly remembered by her step-son Dr. Joseph (Susan) Jeffries of Lexington, KY, her grandchildren: Sydney and Beck, her brother-in-law Scott (Cathy) Jeffries of Blue Grass, her sister-in-law Barb Buhle of Blue Grass, her nieces: Paula (Adam) Pettifer and Melissa (Courtney) Huff, her nephews: Brett, Gavin and Jack Jeffries, 1 great-niece, 4 great-nephews and her special friend Tina Kress.

She was preceded in death by her husband Michael, her parents, her brother Dean and her nephew Brock Jeffries.

