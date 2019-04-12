Bradley S. Bailey April 11, 1981-April 7, 2019 ANKENY-Bradley Bailey, 37, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019, at his home in Ankeny. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. Paul Lutheran Church (1100 SE Sharon Drive Ankeny, IA 50021). Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the services at church. Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Bradley's name. Bradley is survived by his wife, Sarah Bailey, of Ankeny; two children: Abigail Bailey of Traer, IA and Noah Skornia of Reinbeck, IA; mother, Lynn (Ken) Dengler of Davenport, IA and father, Steve (Pam) Bailey of Cedar Falls, IA; siblings: Lisa, Amelia and Amanda Bailey of Davenport and Patrick (Ann) Bailey of Waverly, IA; maternal grandparents, Marilyn and Marvin Lonergan of Charles City, IA; mother and father-in-law Jane and David Thompson along with other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents George and Vivian Bailey.