Brenda Hanlin
1939 - 2020
Brenda Kay Hanlin

July 23, 1939 - August 7, 2020

Brenda Kay Hanlin, age 81, of East Moline, Illinois, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Durant Cemetery, Durant, Iowa. Masks are required at the graveside service. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Brenda was born in rural Stockton, Iowa on July 23, 1939, a daughter of the late Opal (Jepsen) and Ernest M. Colberg. Brenda married Michael Hanlin on February 7, 1974 in Rock Island, Illinois. Brenda graduated from Durant High School and later graduated from University of Iowa with the Class of 1969.

Brenda was an accomplished 3rd grade teacher for over forty years, before retiring. During her career, Brenda, received The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching & Leadership. Brenda was known for her kindness, love and compassion, giving her an amazing ability to communicate without needing to send a student to the office. She was an amazing teacher and touched many lives throughout her career. Brenda enjoyed gardening, traveling and wintering in Florida. Most of all, she treasured spending quality time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Brenda will be dearly missed and remembered by her husband, Michael; five children, Christopher Nodurft, Rebecca (Andy) Gardner, Heath Hanlin, Melanie Hanlin, and Drew Hanlin; five grandchildren, Morgan (Katie) Minick, Hunter Lawrence, Henry Hanlin, Ezra Hanlin, and Collin Nodurft; and one sister, Fonda (Ron) Curtis.

She was preceded in death by her parents.



Published in Quad-City Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Durant Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA 52778
(563) 732-2272
