Brenda J. Gaul
May 29, 1959-October 21, 2019
BETTENDORF-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Brenda J. Gaul, 60, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 10:30 am Monday, October 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th Street, Davenport. Burial with military graveside honors will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. The family will greet friends Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be additional visitation Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church.
Brenda died unexpectedly after an extended illness Monday, October 21, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.
Brenda Jo Burks was born May 29, 1959 in Davenport, a daughter of Billy Jo and Juanita J. (Etter) Burks. She was a 1977 graduate of Davenport West. Brenda proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. She was united in marriage to James J. Gaul on October 10, 1987 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.
Brenda was an workplace electrician for Honeywell and Nichols Aluminum before retiring. In earlier years she enjoyed golfing and bowling. She was an avid reader to the end.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral or the family.
Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, James, and their children; Jolene Gaul, Davenport, Craig Gaul, Bettendorf, and Eric (Dacia) Gaul, Davenport; two grandchildren, Elias and Kyla; two sisters, Karen Burks and Cecelia (Leslie) Howard all of Springfield, Missouri; her in-laws; Judith (Jerry) Hodgett, Dewitt, Patricia (Tom) Golden, Galena, Illinois, M. Joyce (Don) Welch, Moline, Kathie (Terry) Dell, Davenport; a brother-in-law Ret. Gen. David Bice, USMC, Woodbridge, Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Charlene Bice.
