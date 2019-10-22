Home

POWERED BY

Services
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Cathedral
422 E. 10th Street
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Gaul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda J. Gaul


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brenda J. Gaul Obituary

Brenda J. Gaul

May 29, 1959-October 21, 2019

BETTENDORF-Funeral services and a Mass of Christian Burial for Brenda J. Gaul, 60, a resident of Bettendorf, will be 10:30 am Monday, October 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, 422 E. 10th Street, Davenport. Burial with military graveside honors will be in National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. The family will greet friends Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, 614 Main Street, downtown Davenport. There will be additional visitation Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 at the church.

Brenda died unexpectedly after an extended illness Monday, October 21, 2019 at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City.

Brenda Jo Burks was born May 29, 1959 in Davenport, a daughter of Billy Jo and Juanita J. (Etter) Burks. She was a 1977 graduate of Davenport West. Brenda proudly served our country in the U.S. Air Force. She was united in marriage to James J. Gaul on October 10, 1987 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport.

Brenda was an workplace electrician for Honeywell and Nichols Aluminum before retiring. In earlier years she enjoyed golfing and bowling. She was an avid reader to the end.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Cathedral or the family.

Brenda is survived by her loving husband of 32 years, James, and their children; Jolene Gaul, Davenport, Craig Gaul, Bettendorf, and Eric (Dacia) Gaul, Davenport; two grandchildren, Elias and Kyla; two sisters, Karen Burks and Cecelia (Leslie) Howard all of Springfield, Missouri; her in-laws; Judith (Jerry) Hodgett, Dewitt, Patricia (Tom) Golden, Galena, Illinois, M. Joyce (Don) Welch, Moline, Kathie (Terry) Dell, Davenport; a brother-in-law Ret. Gen. David Bice, USMC, Woodbridge, Virginia; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Charlene Bice.

Online condolences and remembrances may be expressed by visiting Brenda's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

Published in Quad-City Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now