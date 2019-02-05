Brant E. Klemm

OSCEOLA, IN - Brant E. Klemm, 71, of Osceola, IN formerly of North Liberty, IN passed away on Tuesday, January 29th at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka, IN. Brant was born on April 12, 1947, in Burlington, WI to the late Edmund G. and Bethel (Dahl) Klemm. On September 6, 1975, in New Carlisle, IN Brant married Shelley L. Bernbaum. Shelley survives along with his sister, Julia D. (Stephen) Klemm-Burkat of Calumet City, IL.

Brant retired from the Indiana State Police as a Sgt., after thirty years of service. He also served as the Public Information Officer for the Bremen State Police Post and four years in the Transportation Department of the St. Joseph County Police Department. Upon retirement, he enjoyed spending time fishing, boating, riding his Harley motorcycle, being at the cabin and target practicing to maintain his marksmanship rating. Brant was an active member and officer of the St. Joseph County Police Lodge #155.

He will be dearly missed by his loving family and numerous friends he made during his life journey. Memorial donations may be made in Brant's honor to the Salvation Army, 540 Carroll Street, South Bend, IN 46601.

Private Services will take place at a later date. Cremation has taken place. The HANLEY and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Service handled arrangements and extends its deepest sympathy and heartfelt prayers to Brant's family and friends. Condolences maybe expressed at our website:

www.hanleyandsonsfuneralhomes.com