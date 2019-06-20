Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA 52807
(563) 391-6202
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Runge Mortuary
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Runge Mortuary
838 East Kimberly Road
Davenport, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brent Shadden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brent Robert Shadden


1982 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brent Robert Shadden Obituary

Brent Robert Shadden

September 22, 1982-June 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Brent Robert Shadden, 36, of Davenport, IA passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for his children's education. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Brent was born on September 22, 1982 to Robert Shadden and Shelly (Docherty) Martin in Iowa City, IA. He was united in marriage to Heather (Kernan) Shadden on August 28, 2010 in Bennett, IA.

Brent and Heather moved to Washington, IA where Brent worked at Modine Mfg Co. In April 2015, Brent and Heather moved back to the Quad Cities and opened their own business.

Brent enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. He loved everything Hawkeyes and the Cubs. Most of all he loved his family. His children were his world.

Survivors include his wife, Heather; children: Lucy (9), Caleb (8), Blake (6) and stepson, Shawn; parents: Shelly (Joe) Martin, and Robert Shadden; brothers: Ryan (Katie) Shadden and Nick (Kayley) Martin and sisters: Paige Martin and Jessi Shadden; grandparents: Terry and Jeanne Docherty.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bob and Rosemary Shadden.

Brent was greatly loved and will be missed by many.

Published in Quad-City Times from June 20 to June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now