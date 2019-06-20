Brent Robert Shadden

September 22, 1982-June 17, 2019

DAVENPORT-Brent Robert Shadden, 36, of Davenport, IA passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 in the Runge Mortuary Chapel. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the mortuary. He will be laid to rest at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for his children's education.

Brent was born on September 22, 1982 to Robert Shadden and Shelly (Docherty) Martin in Iowa City, IA. He was united in marriage to Heather (Kernan) Shadden on August 28, 2010 in Bennett, IA.

Brent and Heather moved to Washington, IA where Brent worked at Modine Mfg Co. In April 2015, Brent and Heather moved back to the Quad Cities and opened their own business.

Brent enjoyed traveling and the outdoors. He loved everything Hawkeyes and the Cubs. Most of all he loved his family. His children were his world.

Survivors include his wife, Heather; children: Lucy (9), Caleb (8), Blake (6) and stepson, Shawn; parents: Shelly (Joe) Martin, and Robert Shadden; brothers: Ryan (Katie) Shadden and Nick (Kayley) Martin and sisters: Paige Martin and Jessi Shadden; grandparents: Terry and Jeanne Docherty.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Bob and Rosemary Shadden.

Brent was greatly loved and will be missed by many.