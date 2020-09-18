Brian Carl Meeker

January 29, 1947-September 17, 2020

BETTENDORF-Brian Carl Meeker, 73, a resident of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at his home.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire, Iowa. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf is assisting the family with arrangements.

He was born in Davenport, Iowa on January 29, 1947, the son of Ralph W. and Ruth J. (O'Neal) Meeker and was a graduate of Bettendorf High School.

Brian enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1965 and served aboard the USS Tortuga during the Vietnam Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge in 1969, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Star.

He was employed as a welder for the J. I. Case Company of Bettendorf for many years, retiring several years ago.

Those left to honor his memory include his sister, Linda Wilmes of LeClaire; and his brother, Ralph W. (Pat) Meeker of McDonough, Georgia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Jerry Bowers.

