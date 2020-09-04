Brian J. Griebel

November 24, 1958-September 3, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral services and Mass of Christian Burial for Brian J. Griebel, 61, of Davenport, will be 11a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Davenport. Burial will be Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport. Visitation will be held at church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday. Memorials may be made to Genesis Hospice or to the family. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Brian died peacefully Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Davenport.

Brian was born on November 24, 1958 in Davenport, a son of Donald F. and Patricia (Purcell) Griebel. He graduated from Assumption High School in 1977 and St. Ambrose University in 1981. Brian had worked at Wallace Garden Center and Wal-Mart for over 10 years.

Brian was a proud member of the Alcoholics Anonymous Community. He was a loyal friend of Bill W's for the past 14 years. Brian was a great artist and enjoyed gardening, fishing, and bowling.

Brian is survived by his mother, Pat, Davenport; his siblings: Donna (Kris) Lawrence, Hillsdale, Illinois, Jeff Griebel, Davenport, Jay (Deb) Griebel, Bettendorf, and Kurt (Sandy) Griebel, North Liberty, his nieces and nephews, Shawn, Amanda, Ryan, Anna, Kale, Kara, and Kristi; and great-nephews and niece Tyler, Marley, Jayden, and Ezrah.

He was preceded in death by his father and a nephew, Erik. May they rest in peace.

