Brian Keith Kuklok "Klucker"

June 17, 1976-June 2, 2020

Brian Keith Kuklok "Klucker", 43, died peacefully on June 2, 2020 at Mayo Clinic hospital after a long courageous battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma. A visitation will be held on Thursday June 11th, 2020 from 2-8pm at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf. A funeral service will be held on Friday June 12th, 2020 at the Waterfront Convention Center. Burial will follow at Glendale Cemetery in LeClaire IA. As per the family's request please dress comfortable. Online condolences and to see the full obituary please visit www.RungeMortuary.com. Memorial contributions may be made out to the family.

Brian was born on June 17, 1976 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Clarence and Linda (Posch/Morrison) Kuklok. He grew up playing hockey and spending time with his large family. Brian moved to Iowa where he graduated from Pleasant Valley High School. Brian became a Journeyman Electrician and joined the IBEW Local 145 in 2001. Klucker later shared his passion for his Union by serving as a Union Representative.

Brian loved his hometown of LeClaire, where he served many years on the Volunteer Fire Department, volunteered at Tugfest, and was a DJ at The Riverview Roadhouse. Klucker enjoyed spending time with friends, boating, camping, Riding Motorcycles, Poker Runs, Grilling Competitions, hanging at the shop, and having a drink.

Brian met the love of his life, Kelli McCallister in January 2013. Their steadfast commitment for each other grew and sustained them through the best of times and the harrowing challenges.

Brian is survived by His Love, Kelli McCallister; his dad; his siblings, Rick (Carrie Petersen) Kuklok and Tammy Kuklok; Nieces and Nephews, Lani (Brett) Mueller, Nickolus (Breanne) Kuklok, Tyler Kuklok, and Parker Kuklok.

Brian was preceded in death by his grandparents and his beloved Mother, Linda Morrison