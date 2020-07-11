Brian L. Wendel

August 25, 1965-July 9, 2020

CLARENCE–Brian L. Wendel, age 54 of Clarence, passed away on Thursday July 9, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday July 14 at 10:30 A.M. in the Mathews Memorial Building at the Cedar County Fairgrounds in Tipton, Iowa with Robert Knight officiating. Burial will follow at the Clarence Cemetery. Visitation will also be held in the Mathews Memorial Building on Monday July 13 from 4-8 P.M. The family requests that those attending wear their favorite racing, pool, or band attire.

Brian was born on August 25, 1965 to Larry Wendel and Virginia Hoffner in Davenport, Iowa. He was united in marriage to Michelle Savage on May 3, 1985 in Tipton.

Brian loved racing, playing pool and bingo, and spending time with his grandkids. He had the gift of talking, would help anyone, and was a very hard worker. He loved his family very much.

He is survived by his wife Michelle; son Brian Wendel II (Tara) of Clarence; daughter Kelli (Brad) Crock of Tipton; grandchildren Sabra, Liam, Ethan & Cooper Crock and Leo & Ella Wendel; mother Virginia Wendel of Bennett; father Larry Wendel of Wichita, Kansas; brothers Brad (Kelly) and Brett (Lisa) of Bennett; half sister Brandi (friend John) Baltrip of Michigan; and half brother Brooks (Stephanie) Smith of Michigan.

Brian was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Chapman Funeral Home has taken Brian and his family into their care. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.chapmanfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.