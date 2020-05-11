Brian M. Bopes November 10, 1957 - May 9, 2020 Brian M. Bopes, 62, of Maquoketa, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. A public graveside service and burial celebrating Brian's life will be held at 11 A.M., Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Maquoketa, Iowa. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. A private family visitation and funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa. Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Lynn Bopes of Maquoketa, IA; children, Greg (Katie) Bopes of Maquoketa, IA, Matt (Heather) Bopes of Ankeny, IA, and Jon (Kourtni Reed) Bopes of West Des Moines, IA; 3 grandchildren, Madeline, Abigail, and Prescott; a sister, Ruth Bopes of Vail, CO; brothers, Bob (Karla) Bopes of Bourbonnais, IL, Brent Bopes of Maquoketa, IA, Dave Bopes of Silvis, IL, and Dan (Nancy) Bopes of Omaha, NE; step-mother, Violet Manning Bopes; brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Ken Guerra, Ron and Bonnie Theusch, Chuck and Khoi Theusch, and Marcia Theusch; and numerous nieces and nephews. The Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa is caring for the family. Please feel free to call or stop at the funeral home with notes of condolence or leave words of comfort on the funeral home website at www.CarsonAndSon.com.
Published in Quad-City Times from May 11 to May 12, 2020.