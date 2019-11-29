|
Brian P. Smith
July 10, 1959-November 26, 2019
DAVENPORT-Brian P. Smith, 60, of Davenport, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 following a brief cardiopulmonary illness at the University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City surrounded by family.
Brian was born July 10, 1959 in Chicago, a son of Dr. Forrest and JoAnn (Albrecht) Smith while his father was completing his medical residency and his mother worked as a charge nurse. Brian graduated from Assumption High School in 1977 and later earned a degree in marketing and management from St. Ambrose University.
Brian married Kim Hatfield and from that union they had a daughter, Sara. He was united in marriage to Sharon Carlson on September 8, 2019 in Davenport.
Brian worked for R.E.I Co-op out east, an outdoors recreational retail store for ten years. Since 2002 he has served our community as a Realtor working for Mel Foster Company and also served in their educational department and management team. More recently he teamed up with his daughter Sara to form the Fatheraughter Realty Team. Brian was a member of the Quad City Area Realtors.
Brian loved to golf and was a regular walking the links at Emeis "Country Club", he also enjoyed reading, trout fishing, and strumming his guitar, even writing his own music and recording at his home studio through the years.
Those left to honor Brian's memory include his wife, Sharon, daughter and son-in-law, Sara and Matt DeWulf, Davenport, step-daughters: Shayla (Vijay Sachdev) Holub and their children: Priya and Niam and Christy (Chad) Bulman and their children: Callie and Cambrie; siblings: Suzanne "Suzi" (Greg) Voss, Barbara "Beege" Hanssen (David Faulhaber), Kevin (Hilary) Smith, Christopher Smith, Shannon (Tom) Elliott and Kerry (Julie) Smith, father-in-law, Howard Thomas, mother-in-law, Bonnie Carlson, Bettendorf, nieces and nephews: Joe (Megan) Hanssen, Andrew (Audrey) Hanssen, Christopher (Kaitlyn) Hanssen, Zachary Bippus, Cole, Lauren, Peyton, Gabrielle, Greyson, Sawyer, Ashton Elliott, Logan, Alyssa, Tyler, Carly, Kaden Smith, Drew Lytle, and Grace Smith; great-nieces and nephews: Rylee, Delaney, Brodie, and Myla Hanssen and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a nephew, Benjamin Bippus and brother-in-law, Mark Hanssen.
