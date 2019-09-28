Home

September 24, 2019

DAVENPORT-Brian Richard Simmonds (51) of Davenport, IA died suddenly Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove, IL. Brian was born to Clarke and Sheila Simmonds in Biloxi, MS. He graduated from Kee High School in Lansing, IA in 1986. He received his Associates degree in Electronics from Hamilton Tech in Davenport, IA. He worked as an Industrial Electrician at North Star Steel following college. He started his IT career at Sprint and was currently employed with RSM as an IT consultant for the past 15 years. Brian enjoyed spending his time with family and neighbors. He loved his job and the team at RSM where he worked. He was great at solving problems and loved learning about new technologies.

Survivors include his wife of 26 years Brenda, children Kristofer (17), Kacie (15) and Kellie (11), parents Clarke and Sheila (Marti) Simmonds, brother Kevin Simmonds of Lansing and sisters-in-law Bonnie Heydeman, Becky Boots, Jean Overstake (Matt) and several nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Brian was an organ donor and many will benefit from his generosity. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Quad-City Times on Sept. 28, 2019
