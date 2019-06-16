Bridgit J. Richards

July 18, 1965-June12, 2019

DAVENPORT-Bridgit J. Richards, 53, of Davenport, died Wednesday, June12, 2019 at her home.

There will be no services held at this time. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting with arrangements.

Bridgit was born July 18, 1965 in North Carolina, the daughter of Roy and Mary Lagerblade. She was married to Michael Richards. Bridgit worked as a Registered Nurse for Trinity Hospitals in Rock Island and Bettendorf.

She is survived by her son, Weston Cattoir of Rock Island; two granddaughters; her parents, Roy and Mary; and one brother.