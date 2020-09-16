1/1
Brit Clark Montgomery
Brit Clark Montgomery

September 13, 2020

MAQUOKETA-Brit Clark Montgomery, 56, of Maquoketa, lost his battle with numerous health issues and entered eternity on Sunday, September 13, 2020, while at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids. All services will be held at Fry Funeral Home, Tipton, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020; Visitation will be held from 12:00-2:00 immediately followed by a Funeral service at 2:00 pm. Brit's full obituary may be viewed on the same website where you are invited to share online condolences- www.fryfuneralhome.com. Family asks that all cards and memorials be mailed c/o Brenda Montgomery, to 22 Harvard Ave, Maquoketa, IA 52060.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Fry Funeral Home
SEP
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Fry Funeral Home
