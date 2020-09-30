1/1
Bruce A. Rittmer
1960 - 2020
Bruce A. Rittmer

November 19, 1960-September 27, 2020

QUEEN CREEK, AZ - Bruce Allan Rittmer 59, of Queen Creek, Arizona, formerly of Dewitt, Iowa passed away unexpectedly at home on September 27th, 2020. Bruce was born November 19th, 1960, the son of Roger and Patricia (Smith) Rittmer of DeWitt, Iowa. Bruce graduated from DeWitt Community High School in 1979. He earned his degree from Hamilton Technical College and worked in IT Industry for over 30 years. He held the position of Principal Systems Administrator at Edgenuity Corporation in Scottsdale, Arizona. Bruce enjoyed life to the fullest. Mostly, he loved and adored his wife Katie, and his three sons Derek, Lance, and Mitch. His family was his pride and joy, and he loved spending time with them. Bruce also enjoyed spending time with his friends at Encanterra where he lived. He was truly loved by so many. Bruce is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kathleen (Katie) Rittmer, and three sons: Derek (Taylor), Los Angeles; Lance Phoenix and Mitch (Chante'), Brooklyn, Father, Roger (Jan), Davenport, siblings Susan (Steve) Hasenmiller, Blaine (Jill) Rittmer, Sara (Pete) Grimm, Brian(Stephanie) Rittmer. He is also survived by in-laws Norman (Marabeth) Freund, Russ (Paula) Freund, Bill (Jean) Freund, Greg (Cheryl) Freund, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his Mother, Patricia Rittmer Guests are invited to attend the Celebration of Life ceremony on Friday, October 2nd, 2020, from 3 to 5 PM at La Cocina Encanterra Country Club. Private family services will be held prior to the Celebration of Life Ceremony. There will also be a Celebration of Life event held back in Iowa for Bruce's family and friends at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruce's name to your favorite charity.



Published in Quad-City Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
