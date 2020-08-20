Bruce A. Wheeler, Sr.

November 5, 1952-July 28, 2020

DAVENPORT-Bruce A. Wheeler, Sr., 67, of Davenport , Iowa passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 12:00pm at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Burial will follow at Pine Hills Cemetery, Davenport. Online tributes and condolences may be made at www.TheRungeMortuary.com.

Bruce was born the son of David R. Wheeler, Jr. and Juanita "Sadie" (Smith) Wheeler on November 5, 1952 in Davenport, Iowa. He married the love of his life, Barb Airgood, on April 15, 1978 in Davenport. He enjoyed traveling and had a passion for sports, with the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Dallas Cowboys and the St. Louis Cardinals being his top three favorite teams.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Barb Wheeler, of Bettendorf; son, Bruce (Rachel) Wheeler, Jr., of Bettendorf; grandson, Joseph Wheeler, of Bettendorf; sisters, Linda Stevens and Sandy Dau, both of Davenport; brother, Tom (Char) Wheeler, of Davenport; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents; Sister, Connie L.; Brother, John C., David R. III, and Robert.

Bruce loved his friends and family very much. He will be greatly missed.